Julián Zucchi confirmed his relationship with Magaly Medina's reporter, Priscila Mateo; However, recently, he not only confessed to still loving Slavic Yiddabut he did not rule out the possibility of resuming his romance with the mother of his children even though each one already has a new partner.

Didn't Julián Zucchi rule out returning to Yiddá Eslava?

Julian Zucchi was interviewed by the YouTube program 'Question of question', in which he provided strong revelations about his separation with Slavic Yidda. The interview was published two weeks ago, but she was already dating 'Magaly TV, la firma' reporter Priscila Mateo when she confessed not knowing if she would return to Yiddá Eslava.

“For 11 years I preached, like a pastor, the word 'yes, my love' and now I can tell you that it doesn't work. No, it does work (…). (Ending a relationship) is also an act of love. If you see that something is not working, if you see that you tried everything, that both of you tried everything and it doesn't work, It is an act of love to say 'let's not go beyond the limit of this'. Let's not go on to abuse, to be angry, to live upset.' Furthermore, a relationship is made up of two people who think differently, so I can speak for myself and how I think. I say 'today we separated, I can't know what will happen tomorrow, I can't know'“he said for the YouTube space.

What relationship does Julián Zucchi have with the reporter Priscila Mateo?

Julian Zucchi broke his silence in the latest edition of 'Magaly TV, la firma' after the explosive statements of Slavic Yidda. Yiddá, visibly angry, questioned the different reactions of the public to Julián's ampay and compared them to the way they took the beginning of her relationship with a photographer. In addition, she questioned whether the former member of Parchís had started a romance with Priscila Mateo a few weeks ago, and she hinted that their sentimental bond has a long history. The situation seems to be full of tension and strong emotions.

“The end of my relationship with Yiddá was long, they were long processes. There was never infidelity…She's the only girl I go out with. A week or so ago, we said that we are exclusive. “I had no intention of meeting another girl and she has no intention of meeting another boy,” Julián declared exclusively for Magaly Medina's program.

What did Yiddá Eslava say about the ampay of Julián Zucchi and Priscila Mateo?

Slavic Yidda too gave an interview in the program Magaly Medina and suggested that the reason why Julián was never caught in an ampay by the ATV entertainment program is that your romantic relationship was with Priscila Mateo, a reporter for that television program.

“I don't think so, I guess that's clearly not a one night kiss, right? Do you really want to know anything more? Ask your friend, she has a lot of information about me, I can sign that for you. More Well, I tell you to take a good look at what is happening in your house, in your production, and if they are using the production resources in the correct way,” said the 'Yes, My Love' star.

