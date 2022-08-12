Two men aged 39 and 45 have been arrested for their relationship with the discovery of the body of a man in Viniegra de Arriba, as Diario LA RIOJA has learned. Information that neither confirms nor denies the Civil Guard spokesman, Miguel Ángel Sáez. The two individuals, of Spanish nationality, were arrested for intentional homicide.

The body of the man, with apparent signs of violence, was found early Thursday afternoon in the Hoyo Mingo Torca, located in the municipality of Viniegra de Arriba, and remains unidentified. In addition, from the TSJR they have explained that the judicial commission was present at all times and that the judge decreed in situ the secrecy of the proceedings. He added that the Logroño Investigating Court number 1 is processing the matter, which is on duty and has agreed that, at the moment, no aspect can be reported. Not even about whether or not there are detainees.

The event



As Diario LARIOJA learned yesterday afternoon, eyewitnesses alerted the Civil Guard when they observed two people who approached the deep chasm at the wheel of a van to throw a half-naked body.

Firefighters from the CEIS of Nájera, personnel from the Riojan Health Service, Civil Guard and a van from the Mémora funeral home, as well as a judge.

The agents of the Rescue and Mountain Team (Ereim) of the Civil Guard were in charge of rescuing the body after hours of work. The steep orography of the terrain (a chasm more than 50 meters deep at its deepest point and with vertical walls and very dangerous due to the weakness of its rock) forced the rescue agents to take extreme precautions.

During those hours of apparent waiting time, the large number of police forces, together with the presence of more people than usual in the area due to the summer and the nearby Sierra Sonora festival in neighboring Viniegra de Abajo, caused the news to flew through mobile phones, giving rise to all kinds of speculation.

The funeral car leaves the area to take the body to the Institute of Legal Medicine. /



FD



Finally, around 9:00 p.m., the judicial officials ordered the vehicle of the Mémora funeral home to go and collect the body. The extraction could be carried out. A few minutes later, the van, followed by a taxi, headed across the field to the forest track to, at around 9:15 p.m., take the road to Logroño, where the Institute of Legal Medicine of La Rioja is going to take charge of autopsy to determine cause of death. A little later, two Civil Guard patrols also left, as did the fire department.

court secrecy



The macabre day in the Sierra de Las Siete Villas ended around 9:40 p.m. Now the investigation is open to find out the identity of the dead man and arrest those involved in the event.

Agents of the Organic Unit of the Judicial Police have opened an investigation to clarify the facts. For its part, the judicial authority has decreed the secrecy of the proceedings.