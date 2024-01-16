Iran carried out this Tuesday (16) a series of missile and drone attacks against alleged bases of terrorist groups in Pakistan, Iraq and Syria, in response to the recent attacks that killed dozens of Iranian civilians on the 3rd.

According to information from the agency TasnimIran hit two bases of the Sunni extremist group Yeish al Adl in Pakistan with missiles and drones, after having bombed areas of Syria and Iraq during the night.

Pakistan's Foreign Ministry condemned the targeted attacks on its territory, saying they were a “violation of the country's airspace”. According to the ministry, two children died in the bombings and three other people were injured.

Iran's Revolutionary Guard stated that both in Syria and Iraq the targets were linked to the Islamic State (ISIS), which claimed responsibility for the attacks on the 3rd, and the Israeli intelligence service Mossad.

The Iranian attacks killed at least four civilians and injured six others in the city of Erbil, capital of Iraqi Kurdistan, where one of the missiles destroyed a building. The Iraqi government condemned the shootings and denounced them as a violation of its sovereignty and security, and also denied that they were carried out against the Mossad.

The United States also criticized Tehran's actions and classified them as “irresponsible”. US State Department spokesman Matthew Miller said Washington “strongly condemns” and opposes “Iran’s irresponsible missile attacks, which undermine Iraq’s stability.”

The Iranian attacks occur in a context of tension in the Middle East, where the war is currently taking place in Gaza between Israel and Hamas terrorists and clashes in the Red Sea between members of the Yemeni Houthi militia and a coalition led by the United States. .

The supreme leader of the Iranian regime, Ali Khamenei, said last week that he would “crush” those “hidden” responsible for the attacks on the 3rd, which killed around 90 people in Kerman and Rask, in the south of the country. They took place near the tomb of General Qasem Soleimani, eliminated by the United States in 2020. (With EFE Agency)