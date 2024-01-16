Abu Dhabi (Etihad)

The “Sheikh Zayed Festival” continues its activities in the Al Wathba area in Abu Dhabi, with comprehensive heritage, cultural and entertainment programs, until the ninth of next March, where the “Abu Dhabi Marine Sports Club” participates in the marine environment pavilion within the activities of the “Heritage Village” in the heart of the festival, to represent the four environments of ancient life. In the Emirates, they are: desert, marine, mountainous, and agricultural, and their distinctive features, crafts, tools, arts, and handmade products.

The participation of the “Abu Dhabi Maritime Club” carries a message from the people of the sea to the people of the Emirates, residents and visitors, stating the keenness to sustain the authentic Emirati maritime heritage, and to transmit it to generations with pride, by supporting the efforts and methods that lead to consolidating the status of this great heritage, which is rich in vocabulary that carries many details in Going to the sea, and moving forward in the direction of linking the ancient past with the prosperous present, looking forward to a brighter future.

Live show

The “Marine Environment” pavilion constitutes an attraction point for visitors of the festival of various nationalities, to learn about the authentic Emirati maritime heritage, learn about the minute details of the lives of grandparents and parents, and highlight the civilization of the Emirates, through a journey to the past filled with the spirit of authentic heritage, within an international cultural and entertainment atmosphere, and in a show. A neighborhood where skilled craftsmen work to introduce the tools that our ancestors used in the past, and which had a positive impact on their lives, as the pavilion, which is witnessing a great demand, displays everything related to the profession of sea riding, and the way the people of the coast lived in the past, with toil, fatigue, patience, skill, courage, and the love of exploration. , mobility, and the associated social and humanitarian stories of the people of the sea and the coast, within an integrated picture of them.

Marine tools

Members of the “Abu Dhabi Marine Sports Club” show visitors the marine tools used, and provide comprehensive answers to all questions about them, in terms of manufacturing boats, bearings, and traditional ships of all categories, sails, oars, and their contents, and tools for sailing them, and weaving fishing nets, “lekhs,” and its tools. “Qarqour” and “ropes”, “diving” tools for extracting pearls, “splittering oysters” in the past, and “palm leaf” industries and their uses, to introduce the value of this ancient Emirati heritage, which restores the skill of grandfathers and fathers, and expresses the extent of their love for the sea, So that visitors can get to know realistic pictures of the details of this life, which gave the people of the sea the ability to confront and overcome all difficulties, to obtain and benefit from the treasures of the sea.

A cultural and heritage carnival

Majid Ateeq Al Muhairi, Director of the Marine Sports Department at the Abu Dhabi Marine Sports Club, confirmed that the “Sheikh Zayed Festival” represents an integrated arena for a cultural carnival that presents the Emirati heritage in its finest form, and a platform for displaying the different environments of life in the past, to acquaint visitors and new generations with their details, indicating that the presence The different environments constitute a wonderful heritage painting, drawing a true picture of that life, so that every participant, follower, and organizer can derive from it the spirit of the past, when he sees the consistency and mastery through live performances, and the skill in the various industries of the tools of each environment and their uses, by professionals from the people of the sea.

Al Muhairi explained that the festival provides the opportunity for visitors to learn about the heritage and culture of the Emirates, the authentic customs and traditions, and the ancient social lifestyle, making the visitor stop in front of them in amazement and admiration.

Accuracy and professionalism

Al Muhairi added that life in the marine environment, despite its simplicity, is characterized by precision, high professionalism, and professionalism in the manufacture of tools, especially ships, bearings, and sails, where there is care to use appropriate wood so that the bearing is strong and capable of fighting the sea waves, and sailing is carried out smoothly and safely. They represent the most important pillars of the historical and cultural heritage of the coastal areas, as they are the most important means of making a living, trading, and traveling. Some of them are for fishing, and others are used by sailors to wade into the sea on trips to trade or communicate with neighbors in neighboring areas. Al Muhairi pointed out that visitors, especially tourists, pay great attention to the manufacture of ships and bearings, especially by those interested in going to the sea, to learn more about the elements and components of these ships and bearings as a basic means of transportation, as well as small boats for fishing, which carry a historical legacy that confirms the creativity of the pioneers in making use of them. From the materials available in their environment, and employing them in their lives.

Integrated picture

A group of craftsmen affiliated with the Abu Dhabi Marine Sports Club present realistic representational scenes of the ancient marine life style. They wear authentic traditional clothing and chant songs for every marine event, filling the place with vitality and optimism, and conveying a clear picture to introduce the public and visitors to marine life in the past, while displaying methods. Traditional fishing and diving equipment, etc., so that attendees can interact with them by taking souvenir photos and enjoying the vocabulary of the past with its authenticity, values ​​and splendor.

“lich” industry

Majed Al Muhairi pointed out, saying: Among the industries available to visitors is the “lekh industry,” which is the ancient name known for fishing nets. They were made in the past from spinning threads, and they embody the skill of the craftsmen in making identical openings in the nets, which differ according to the sizes of the fish being sought. They were hunted, and the “lech” was used for fishing by placing it upright on the seabed.