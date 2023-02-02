The Israeli army reported that it had bombed Gaza, while the sound of rocket warning sirens was heard again in Israeli areas around the Strip.

Last week, a Palestinian gunman killed seven people near a synagogue in Jerusalem, bringing the number of Israelis killed in attacks by Palestinians since 2022 to 33.

January alone saw 35 Palestinians killed in clashes with Israeli forces, the deadliest month since 2015, while officials say attacks by Israeli settlers on Palestinian property have also increased.

Last week, the Palestinian Authority suspended security coordination with Israel after the largest raid launched by Israeli forces in years, as the forces penetrated deep into the refugee camp in the city of Jenin, causing an armed clash in which ten Palestinians were killed.

Today, Thursday, the US State Department confirmed Washington’s continued rejection of any unilateral steps that contribute to escalating the situation between the Palestinians and Israelis, and undermining the principle of the two-state solution.

And the US State Department stated in a statement: “The president was clear when he said that the only solution to the Middle East crisis and peace between the Palestinians and the Israelis is the two-state solution, and Secretary of State Anthony Blinken emphasized this during his visit to the region.”

“We are currently focusing on de-escalation between the Palestinians and the Israelis,” she added.