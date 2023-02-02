This year has started strong with video game releases, the clearest examples are Dead Space, Forspoken, One Piece Odysseyand the first strong card of the 2023 of Nintendo, Fire Emblem: Engage. And speaking of this company, their gaming schedule may not be the strongest after a certain month this year.

IGN has shared a statement (rumor) about Nintendoin which it is said that he will not attend the E3 2023. According to IGN, Nintendo he opted out of the event due to a light second half release schedule that did not justify the space. For its part, it is information that the Japanese company itself has not yet denied or confirmed.

This has led the media to think that they want to focus on the launch of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, a game that is planned to arrive in the first days of May. On the other hand, we have not seen much of the video game, so it could be delayed and move to autumn of 2023but for this moment the date has not moved yet.

Another rumor that is mentioned is that of a new Nintendo Direct which is going to be held very soon, in fact it would be on one of the days of the next week of February. If you want to know more about it, we invite you to click on the following link.

Via: gonintendo

Editor’s note: In fact it’s a bit logical, after all there are no big games announced that go beyond Zelda, there is Metroid Prime 4, but honestly many no longer have hope for it. We’ll see what Nintendo says over the months.