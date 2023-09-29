After hours of silence, it is Fedez himself who breaks the silence on his hospitalization and his conditions

After hours of silence in which it was said that Fedez had been hospitalized, the rapper himself explains what happened in a story on Instagram. He said that fortunately he is well and that the doctors on this occasion saved his life.

The first to alarm the couple’s fans is the wife Chiara Ferragni. She was in France, for Paris Fashion Week, but explained that she had to return home for an emergency.

The same rapper after hours of silencein which everyone was anxious about the situation, he decided to explain what happened. In one story she wrote:

In the meantime, thank you for all the messages you are sending me because support is always good in these moments. Unfortunately I am currently hospitalized due to two ulcers, which have caused internal bleeding.

CREDIT: INSTAGRAM

Thanks to two transfusions I am now much better. I thank the medical staff who literally saved my life.

Fedez’s conditions after hospitalization

The first to alarm the couple’s many fans is Chiara Ferragni herself. She had gone to France for the Paris Fashion Weekhad to return home early due to an emergency, but did not explain why or what had happened.

In one story she posted what she was doing and also that her friend Chiara Biasi he didn’t leave her alone during the trip. The return of the famous world-famous influencer took place on the evening of Thursday 28 September.

Furthermore also Mr. Marra in a live broadcast on Twitch he asked everyone to “Sending a big hug to Fedez!” However, no one ever explained what it was happening to the rapper.

Luckily this shouldn’t be the case serious. With transfusions, it could be soon resigned from the hospital and go home. Now we are just waiting for more updates from the singer and his wife.