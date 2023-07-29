According to the American University of Hawaii, the worm spent tens of thousands of years in a state known scientifically as “hibernation”, which is:

An “apoptotic” state that an organism enters in response to difficult environmental conditions, such as dehydration, freezing, or hypoxia.

During which all measurable biological processes cease, reproduction and development cease.

When conditions return to normal, the organism can revert back to its pre-hibernation state.

Scientists were able to restore the worm to its activity and ability to reproduce through a process called ” parthenogenesis “, a term that refers to reproduction without fertilization.

In a study published Thursday in the scientific journal “Plus Genetics”, the researchers said, after sequencing the worm’s genome, that is, the complete sequence of its DNA, that it belongs to an “undescribed species.”

Biologist Holly Beck estimates that there are millions of species of roundworms living in diverse environments, such as ocean trenches, deserts and volcanic soils.

William Crowe, a nematode pathologist at the University of Florida who was not involved in the study, told The Washington Post that this worm could belong to a species that became extinct roughly 50,000 years ago.

It is noteworthy that the fact that the worm survived for such a long period does not come as a shock to scientists, because they made previous discoveries that microorganisms, such as the worm studied, can stop their vital functions to survive even in the harshest conditions.