“A hundred militiamen would be heading towards the Suwalki corridor“. This is the alarm, raised by the Polish premier Mateusz Morawiecki, as the pressure on his country grows after the arrival of the ‘Wagnerites’ in Belarus and the threats of ‘march on Warsaw’ by the Belarusian president Aleksander Lukashenko.

According to the premier, a hundred militiamen would have moved near the Suwalki corridora strip of land about 65 km long located straddling the border between Lithuania and Poland, which connects Belarus to the Russian exclave of Kaliningrad. “Now the situation is becoming even more dangerous – warned Morawiecki, speaking during a press conference in an arms factory in Gliwice, in the south of the country -. This is certainly a step towards another hybrid attack on Polish territory”. As part of the “hybrid war” that Minsk has been waging against Europe for some time, Wagner could also facilitate new illegal entries from Belarus, as has already been done in recent years on the borders of Poland and Lithuania.

According to the Polish prime minister, Wagner’s mercenaries could help illegal migrants enter the European Union or pretend to be migrants themselves in yet another attempt at destabilisation. Wagner has moved to Belarus after being forced out of Ukraine last month following the failed uprising against the Moscow leadership led by Yevgheny Prigozhin.