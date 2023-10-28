NAfter his suspension a good month ago, a high-ranking Bundeswehr general has now been placed into temporary retirement by Federal President Frank-Walter Steinmeier. On Friday afternoon, the previous commander of the Bundeswehr’s Internal Command Center, Major General Markus Kurczyk, received his discharge certificate from Inspector General Carsten Breuer in Bonn, the “Süddeutsche Zeitung” reported (Saturday). A spokesman for the Federal Ministry of Defense confirmed the retirement ordered by Defense Minister Boris Pistorius (SPD).

Kurczyk denies allegations of sexual harassment

Kurczyk is accused of sexual harassment. According to a soldier, he is said to have tried to kiss him against his will at a party. The incident occurred on the sidelines of the Invictus Games for disabled soldiers in Düsseldorf.

Kurczyk vigorously denied the allegations and only spoke of a hug. They hugged each other like men hugged each other, he explained in the “Neue Zürcher Zeitung”. The general was relieved of his duties in September.

Only at the beginning of the month did the Defense Ministry set out a new policy on how to deal with cases of sexual harassment within the Bundeswehr – it plays an important role in this case.

The Ministry of Defense did not want to comment on the background to Pistorius’ decision; for legal reasons, they generally do not comment on possible disciplinary investigations and related details, a ministry spokesman told the “SZ”.

However, according to Section 50 of the Soldiers Act, the Federal President can decide to place career officers of the ranks mentioned there into temporary retirement at any time. “This generally happens at the request of the Federal Minister of Defense.”







Kurczyk has been in the Bundeswehr for 40 years, served in Afghanistan and is a recipient of the Bundeswehr Cross of Honor.