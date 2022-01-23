Highly demanded titles, timeless classics and works that deserve a second chance among our wishes.

Just a couple of months ago we discovered PlayStation PC, Sony’s new brand for its computer video games, a project that shows the new direction that we have been looking at the company for its foray into the realm of personal computers. With hits like Horizon: Zero Dawn Complete Edition, it’s not uncommon for the company to maintain a flow of releases on Steam and the Epic Games Store for some of his biggest titles.

Days Gone followed Aloy last year with its PC port and we recently received one of the most loved games from Sony’s last generation desktop, God of War. An excellent adaptation that has already breaking records among PlayStation releases on Steam, eventually beating Monster Hunter Rise as the best-selling game in its week of release.

these pitches have been celebrated by key PlayStation figures like Shuhei Yoshida, who hasn’t missed the opportunity to show off his God of War gameplay from his new Steam Deck. Because the tandem of PlayStation releases on Steam and Valve’s new console It has served so that many players have seen excited a new formula for play Sony titles on a laptop.

God of War has been a success at its launch on PCNathan Drake, Chloe Frazer and Nadine Ross are also preparing their arrival on the computer with the imminent release From Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection, however, it is impossible not to wonder about all that is to come. At the moment, it seems that Sony does not seek to share releases between its consoles and PC, but the company has a great catalog packed with timeless games sure to have a second life on PC. In 3DJuegos we wanted to choose a total of 14 games that we would love to see on our computers or enjoy them on the Steam Deck. In the meantime, remember that you can consult all the PlayStation games you can play on PC right now and the ones to come.

Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales Ultimate Edition Insomniac Games’ adventures on our favorite wall-crawlers have been one of the most successful and desired titles on PlayStation in recent years, the impressive New York open world serves as the setting for the strongest proposal on Spider-Man to date and the Ultimate Edition with the remastering of the Peter Parker title and the Miles Morales sequel together it could be the ideal way to present it on PC. The Last of Us 1+2 We are sure that many PC gamers are hoping that the Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection will be well received and that Sony will come alive with another of Naughty Dog’s great sagas. Although The Last of Us arrived late on PS3, it was later remastered for PS4, and after experiencing its incredible second part, a collection of the complete story adapted to PC would be something simply sublime. Ratchet and Clank It may be early to order Ratchet and Clank: A Dimension Apart, being one of the biggest arguments in the PS5 catalog, but it would be a perfect time to introduce the PC public to the saga with this reimagining of the Insomniac Games PlayStation 2 classic The game continues to look scandalous today, so it would not be difficult for Sony to take advantage of the most powerful equipment to show off with this great platform. Shadow of the Colossus The masterpiece of Team ICO with Fumito Ueda at the helm has been one of those titles that marked an era. Shadow of the Colossus has been one of the most beloved games in the huge PlayStation 2 catalog and its remake by Bluepoint Games updated its melancholic visual section with care and fidelity. The game has been through three Sony consoles and would be a must-have title in any PC library. The Last Guardian We continue with Fumito Ueda, because The Last Guardian was one of those games that was long in coming, but when it arrived it made us fall in love with one of the most unforgettable companions in the history of video games. With Trico, the studio demonstrated what makes them unique, although the game came to market with a somewhat uneven frame-rate. A port to PC would be a new opportunity to give this timeless classic a second life. Gravity Rush 1+2 One of the works with the most personality of the disappeared Japan Studio was Gravity Rush, Kat’s journey began on PS VITA to have a remastering on PS4 and an exclusive sequel for Sony’s desktop. A franchise that seems to have fallen into oblivion and that could be rediscovered by many new players in a collection with the two installments of its gravitational action. dreams Dreams is one of those games that has been crying out for PC since its very inception, so much so that it’s surprising that Sony hasn’t launched yet. The original Media Molecule project opened up infinite possibilities for us while taking the user to be a player and creator through intuitive and very friendly tools. A perfect title to be embraced by the creative PC community and adapted for VR devices. Ghost of Tsushima Director’s Cut The Sucker Punch game has been surrounded by rumors about its arrival on PC, a symptom of the great interest it arouses beyond PlayStation, where it has been a success that has led it to exceed 8 million copies sold. Ghost of Tsushima Director’s Cut could continue along the lines of Horizon Zero Dawn or Days Gone, bringing its beautiful worlds from feudal Japan to PC, taking advantage of many of the new features of this PS5 edition. Bloodborne: Game of the Year Edition Bloodborne is probably the most demanded game by the PC gaming community and one of the ports that we could enjoy the most. The success of Hidetaka Miyazaki’s games spreads across different platforms and the great PC community would welcome one of FromSoftware’s most beloved works with open arms. Something that would also serve to update its technical section, including the long-awaited 60 FPS. Demon’s Souls Put to order, let’s order all of Miyazaki. Although it hasn’t been a title as popular as Bloodborne, Demon’s Souls served to kick off the popular Souls saga and Bluepoint Games’ remake served to make the work shine like we’ve never seen it before, with impeccable visuals and technical sections. Perhaps it is too early in the case of one of the PS5 exclusives, but we do not expect it less for that. returnal Another of the PS5 exclusives that would fit perfectly on PC is Returnal. As in the case of Demon’s Souls, it may be too soon for him, but there’s no way Sony can’t not see the incredible potential this triple-A billed roguelike would have in the PC community. Housemarque’s work won us over with a powerful artistic section and solid third-person shooter and ‘bullet-hell’ mechanics.

