According to the details of the story that took place in New Zealand and published by the British newspaper “The Guardian”, Zane Wedding initially thought that water had leaked into his ear because he was in the pool, and then later fell asleep.

Recently, Weiding woke up and found that his ear, which was spinning a strange thing, had become “completely closed”.

When he went to the hospital, the doctors prescribed him to take antibiotics, as well as dry part of his head, but then things got worse.

Wedding felt that he could no longer hear through the diseased ear, and felt terrible and unbearable pain, and then booked an appointment with an otolaryngologist.

As soon as the doctor examined the patient, she screamed in shock, saying that it was a dead insect inside the ear.

And the doctor extracted the cockroach in just a few minutes through a suction device, and then the “ordeal” that no one had imagined would have ended in this way.