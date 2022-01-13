During the New Year and Christmas holidays, the Ministry of Emergency Situations registered almost six thousand fires throughout Russia, as a result of which 370 people died and more than 260 people were injured. This was reported to “Izvestia” in the Russian Emergencies Ministry on Thursday, January 13.

“In 2019, more than 470 thousand man-made fires were registered, in 2020 – almost 440 thousand fires, in 2021 – more than 390 thousand fires. More than 8 thousand people die in fires every year, ”the Ministry of Emergency Situations said.

At the same time, due to careless handling of fire, almost 70% of the total number of fires occurs. Emergency operation of electrical equipment and networks becomes the cause in 15% of cases. More than 7% of all man-made fires occur due to violation of the rules for the design and operation of furnace equipment.

On the evening of January 7, a fire broke out in Kuzbass in the Golden Age boarding house at the Pechatnik SNT. 48 people were evacuated, including 46 guests and two nurses. Four bedridden guests became victims of the emergency. The nurses on duty could not take them out of the building; as a result, they were poisoned by the products of combustion.

On January 8, a criminal case was initiated on the grounds of a crime under Part 3 of Art. 238 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation (“Provision of services that do not meet safety requirements, resulting in the death of two or more persons by negligence”).

It is noted that a fire started in the utility room of the Kuzbass boarding house and a fire alarm went off. After the rescuers who arrived at the scene put out the fire, found the bodies of three men and one woman with no signs of life, they were in different rooms close to the fire. The preliminary cause of the fire could have been a wiring malfunction.