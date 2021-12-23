Seventeen men who paid for sex with a 16-year-old girl in 2019 have been sentenced to one day in prison and 80 to 180 hours of community service. The court of Den Bosch decided this on Thursday. Last month, the Public Prosecution Service demanded in addition to prison sentences of two to six months and community service. With that demanded sentence, the Public Prosecution Service wanted to ensure a breakthrough in the approach to sex with underage prostitutes.

The prosecutor said a day’s sentences would not be a deterrent to perpetrators. The Public Prosecution Service referred to the Valkenburg vice case from 2015, where most customers of an underage girl also received a day in prison. “Too many men consciously chose the risk of a low sentence even after that,” said the judiciary.

The Public Prosecution Service also found it irrelevant that the girl in the Eindhoven sexual offenses case prostituted herself on her own initiative, and stated that minors should be protected against others and against themselves. The judge, however, did not take that into account on Thursday.

Most of the men were given a day in jail and community service for failing to ask the girl – who was not licensed as a prostitute – for her ID. According to the court, it has not been proven that the men were deliberately looking for paid sex with an underage girl. One man was completely acquitted. One of the girl’s three drivers will receive a higher prison sentence – twelve months, half of which will be suspended – for taking the girl to men.