The celebration of the title achieved by Pedro Acosta yesterday in Sepang was not a big deal. Between the stifling heat and fatigue, the pilot from Mazarrón did not have much desire for partying and debauchery. “Yesterday [por el sábado] we went bowling, then today [por ayer] I think we will go too, there is a race next week and I want to do the two remaining ones well. “I really want to say goodbye in the best way,” said Mazarrón’s ‘Shark’.

«They are two races that are going to be nice for the team because they are still fighting for the Team World Cup, which is not closed. And there are many stages in Moto2 that I would like to close. We are also close to getting 400 points, almost, almost, and those are a lot of points, and I would like to do many things in Moto2 and I have to hurry up and arrive fresh,” said Pedro Acosta who celebrated the title in private, with his parents, Pedro and Mercedes, his sister Miriam, four years older than him, and some members of his team.

On the track he received congratulations from Fermín Aldeguer, with whom he has a very special rivalry even though both have competed together since they were children. Aldeguer himself, winner of the race in Malaysia, hugged Acosta’s father on the asphalt itself, when almost all the drivers stood next to the mural that the family and members of Red Bull KTM Ajo had installed in a corner to pay tribute. to the new Moto2 champion.

At the press conference after the race, Acosta was asked again why he doesn’t leave Puerto de Mazarrón and settle in Andorra, as most drivers do, with the aim of paying less taxes. «At the beginning of being with Albert [Valera, su mánager] He suggested to me the idea of ​​going to live in Andorra. And there I went to see that. After a couple of days I told him: ‘Albert, I’m not leaving my house.’ And I don’t say this because the country is ugly, on the contrary, it is very beautiful. But I got so depressed from not seeing the sun or the beach that I couldn’t take it anymore. “I can’t live in Andorra,” he said with his usual casual tone.

«I still live at my parents’ house, although it is true that I am looking to become a little independent, but it is to go down the street! I am comfortable in Murcia, people have gotten used to seeing me, I go out and I am another person. I’m not famous, they don’t stop me every ten meters… I see it very well… I’m comfortable in Mazarrón. From my house I see the beach and where I am looking to move is 20 meters from the beach,” added Acosta, who does not leave his town.