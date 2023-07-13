The British newspaper “Daily Mail” stated that these missiles can hit targets inside Russian territory and within the Crimea peninsula, which Moscow annexed to its territory.

In the past, the United States refused to grant Ukraine Atakms missiles, which have a range of about 300 kilometers, because this range reaches deep into Russian territory.

Washington has repeatedly confirmed that it supplies Kiev with weapons that allow it to defend itself and that its impact does not extend into Russia.

After a conversation he had with his Ukrainian counterpart, Volodymyr Zelensky, at the NATO summit in Vilnius, Biden said in press statements that he was considering giving Ukraine long-range missiles.

When asked about whether he would give Ukraine the Atakms missiles, he said that the matter was being studied.

During the bilateral conversation, Zelensky briefed Biden on the developments of the counterattack that his forces are launching against the Russian army.

President Joe Biden’s administration announced at the end of last week that it had decided to support Kiev with cluster munitions.

And Biden considered that the decision to give Ukraine cluster munitions was very difficult.

Ukraine had repeatedly asked the West to provide it with cluster munitions, but its countries refused to provide it with these munitions, which scatter bombs over a wide area and pose a threat to civilians even years after the fighting has stopped.

More than 100 countries around the world ban the use of this deadly weapon, including France and Britain, the most important allies of the United States.