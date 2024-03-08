Efforts to intensify aid deliveries indicate the growing frustration in the United States and Europe over Israel's behavior in the war and the obstacles it places on delivering aid to those in need.

Biden's announcement of a plan regarding the seaport highlights that the United States sees the need to rally around Israel, its main ally in the Middle East and the largest recipient of US military aid, to deliver aid to Gaza, including through airdrops that began last week.

Efforts to establish a sea route to deliver aid come amid growing fears of the spread of hunger among Gaza's population of 2.3 million people.

Hunger is severe in the north, which has been isolated by Israeli forces for several months and has suffered from prolonged food supply interruptions.

After months of warnings about the risk of famine in light of Israel's attacks and siege of the Gaza Strip, hospital doctors reported 20 deaths related to malnutrition in two hospitals in northern Gaza.

While the US President reiterated his support for Israel, Biden used his State of the Union speech to reiterate his demands to Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to allow more aid to Gaza.

Biden announced to Congress: “To the leadership of Israel, I say: Humanitarian aid cannot be a secondary consideration or a bargaining chip,” and he also repeated his calls for Israel to do more to protect civilians during the fighting, and to work towards establishing a Palestinian state as the only solution to the complex crisis.

American officials said that it will likely take weeks before the Gaza pier is ready for operation.

Officials from the United States, Europe, Israel and the Middle East were already conducting extensive discussions and preparations for the naval aid route.

Last November, Cypriot President Nikos Christodoulides offered to use Larnaca port, which is located 370 kilometers from Gaza.

It is not clear when the first ship will sail, but it is believed that this may happen at the beginning of the month of Ramadan.