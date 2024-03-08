The Cruz Azul Soccer Club is in high spirits in the 2024 Clausura Tournament, after having beaten Guadalajara 3-0 at the Azteca Stadium, keeping them at the top of the classification with 22 units, just like Monterrey. and Pachuca.
The next match of the light blue team will be against Santos Laguna this Saturday, March 9 at 7:00 p.m. from the TSM Corona, for this reason, we mention five cement players who we think will be key for this confrontation.
After 10 rounds, the Machine continues to be one of the best defenses in the tournament with only six goals conceded (equal with Rayados and América who have also conceded six goals).
And that would not be possible if we did not have the Colombian goalkeeper Kevin Mieras he has demonstrated his quality between the three sticks and without a doubt he has been a fundamental factor in the team's defensive performance in the current semester because his saves and interventions have contributed a lot to the good results and he registers 6/10 goals. unbeaten and has two games in a row without conceding a goal.
After his two-game suspension without being able to play, the Colombian center back will return to the starting lineup with the Machine this weekend and the marvelous defender has continued working in recent weeks and is eager to return to the fields.
Captain 'Charlie'He is a fundamental piece in the midfield and has demonstrated it throughout the tournament, his leadership is essential in the functioning of the team and in the functioning of Anselmi it's key.
The Mexican youth midfielder has earned the trust of the Argentine coach, the footballer is already considered a regular starter in the Machine's scheme and his freshness contributes a lot to the game on the right wing.
Against the Sacred Flock, he comes from finishing with a double, he is the club's top scorer in the current tournament with five goals, so he is clearly an indispensable element.
