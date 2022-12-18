Bono was widely supported, and fans of the Atlas Lions saw that Bono was one of the strong favorites to be crowned the Golden Glove award, because Morocco had only conceded one own goal when it was in the group stage, so it qualified first to the round of 16.

And when the Atlas Lions played the quarter-final qualifier against Spain, Bono’s role was decisive, when he saved two penalty shootouts, after a goalless draw during the original time of the match and then the extra runs.

Bono, who was previously crowned with the “Zamora” award for best player in the Spanish league, kept Morocco’s national team clean in the Portugal match, which ended with the Atlas Lions winning 1-0.

However, the Moroccan national team suffered a 2-0 loss in the semi-final match against France, then was defeated by the same number of goals against Croatia, in the third and fourth place classification match.

Regardless of who was crowned with the golden glove, Bono kidnapped the hearts of the Atlas Lions fans, after the Moroccan national team was able to achieve a historic qualification, the first of its kind for an African and Arab team.