An employee of car company Twente de Buitenhaven BV in Almelo has been fired with immediate effect after he posted racist remarks under a news item about the death of 14-year-old Aymen in riots in the French city of Montpellier. “Respect each other regardless of your origin, religion or color.”
Erwin Waanders
Latest update:
06:28
