The president of Mexico, Andres Manuel Lopez Obradorsaid that the only thing he regrets was having been declared persona “non grata” by the government of Dina Boluartepresident of Peru, is that she will not be able to visit the Inca city of Macchu Picchu.

Remembering the declaration by the Congress of Peruwhich implies that you cannot visit the country, AMLO He highlighted the Inca culture as an extraordinary people juxtaposed to the little “government” that the South American country currently maintains.

“The people of Peru are extraordinary, there are the Incas, if I can’t go to Peru the only thing I regret is not being able to go to Machu Picchu, that’s the only thing and of course to that extraordinary people, well, the people of Peru are a lot of people for so little government,” declared the Mexican president in La Mañanera on May 26.

Andrés Manuel took advantage of the space to thank the ministers who voted against the declaration of persona non grata”despite the fact that he won a majority in the Peruvian Congress.

“Thanks to those who did not vote who considered me unpleasant, there were those who voted against that proposal, but they brushed it off,” he ironized.

Pause to the commercial relationship

On the other hand, López Obrador reported that the Government of Mexico will pause the commercial and economic relationship with Peru until there is democratic stability after the arrival of Dina Boluarte to the presidency of the Andean country.

“As long as there is no democratic normality in Peru, we do not want economic or commercial relations with them,” he asserted.

Faced with questions about the future of the pro tempore presidency of the Pacific Alliance, which would be handed over by Mexico to Peru before the coup against Pedro Castillo, AMLO reported that he could hand over the position to the president of Chile, Gabriel Boric.

The president continues not to recognize the government of Dina Boluarte, assuring that Pedro Castillo, who is imprisoned in Lima, Peru, continues to be the legitimate president of Peru, while his family is in Mexico under political asylum.