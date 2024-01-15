FAfter his return to Israel, professional soccer player Sagiv Jehezkel addressed his homeland with an emotional post. “My dear country, I don’t know where to start thanking you for all this crazy love and support, that’s really not a given,” the 28-year-old wrote on Instagram Stories on Monday evening: “We had two difficult days, I promise we will get back to everyone gradually.”

Jehezkel held up his bandaged hand to the cameras on Sunday during a championship game in the Turkish first division after scoring for Antalyaspor to make the final score 1-1 against Trabzonspor. It had written in English and handwritten: “100 days” as well as the date of the Hamas massacre on October 7th and a Star of David.

Contract terminated

National player Jehezkel was then arrested in Turkey and investigations into sedition began. He was released by the club and, according to media reports, his contract was unilaterally terminated by the club. The events caused great outrage in Israel.

Although the investigation against him continues, Jehezkel was released and was able to return to Israel on Monday. He was greeted by employees at the airport. A video released by the association showed them placing an Israeli flag around his shoulders.

On October 7, 2023, terrorists from Hamas and other extremist groups carried out a massacre in southern Israel. They killed 1,200 people and kidnapped around 250 others to the Gaza Strip. Israel responded with massive air strikes and a ground offensive in the Gaza Strip. According to the Hamas-controlled health authority, more than 24,000 people have now been killed.







“We pray for the recovery of the wounded, the return of those kidnapped and for the safety of our heroic soldiers,” Jehezkel wrote on Instagram Stories on Monday. He only moved from Hapoel Beer Sheva to the Süper Lig in September last year and scored six goals in 13 games this season.