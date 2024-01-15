In the Russian presidential elections in March 2024, voters who will be in Moscow at the time of voting, but registered in another region, will for the first time be able to cast a vote through a terminal in electronic format, Deputy Chairman of the Central Election Commission of the Russian Federation Nikolai Bulaev told Izvestia.

In general, the Mobile Voter system, which allows citizens to attach themselves to any polling station convenient for them throughout the country, makes it possible to vote outside the region of permanent registration. At the same time, in Moscow, visitors will be able not only to register and vote in the traditional way by filling out a paper ballot, but also electronically, by checking the box through terminals at the capital’s polling stations.

As follows from the resolution of the Russian Central Election Commission, adopted last week, the list of polling stations with such terminals will be determined by February 20. Izvestia sent a request to the Moscow City Election Commission.

“Three days before the start of voting, the acceptance of applications for the Mobile Voter ends. The list of those who registered to vote in Moscow is uploaded to the Moscow electronic voter list (initially only those who have permanent registration in Moscow appear there. – Ed.). In the traditional way, a voter can only vote at the polling station where he/she registered. Electronically – on any,” said Nikolai Bulaev.

In particular, for the Moscow mayoral elections in 2023, 2,058 polling stations were opened in the capital.

Approach to voters: visitors to Moscow will be able to vote electronically