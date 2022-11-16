fAlmost a hundred rockets, fifteen hits, ten million Ukrainians without electricity: This is the result of the most extensive shelling of Ukrainian energy infrastructure since the beginning of the Russian invasion. While the air raids on power lines, power plants and substations have always come on Mondays in the past few weeks, this week it was a Tuesday when it got dark almost across the country. Mobile communications were also down in many places. The west, north-east and central Ukraine were particularly affected this time. On Wednesday, the power supply was largely restored in many places, but the situation remains tense.

Difficult days are ahead for the Ukrainians, the CEO of the Ukrainian network operator Ukrenergo warned in the news on Tuesday evening. As it gets colder, the load on the network will also increase, said Volodymyr Kudrytskyj. Although Ukrenergo is prepared for all scenarios, people have to be prepared for major power outages. People should stock up on water, charge their devices and power banks.