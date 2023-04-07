After the visit of President Andrés Manuel López Obrador to Ciudad Juárez, on April 2, where he met with delegates from the Wellness Banksaid financial institution reported the construction of a new branch.

This work will be located on the land of the old Hipódromo y Galgódromo and will be part of a complex that will include the Hospital of the Mexican Institute of Social Security (IMSS), becoming an iconic place for this border city.

In addition to the Banco del Bienestar and the IMSS, the complex already has the presence of the Center for Innovation and Integration of Advanced Technologies (CIITA) Chihuahua of the National Polytechnic Institute, the Center for Artificial Intelligence (CIA), and a substation of the Federal Electricity Commission (CFE).

The new branch of Banco del Bienestar will be located in a 651-square-meter polygon at the intersection of Vicente Guerrero and Antonio J. Bermúdez avenues, in the Las Quintas subdivision.

The civil works will be in charge of the Sedena, in accordance with the Master Plan designed by the Secretariat of Agrarian, Territorial and Urban Development (Sedatu). The space for the construction was ceded by the Promoter for the Economic Development of Chihuahua.

Finally, the institution assured that said work will be of great benefit to the 208,914 beneficiaries and beneficiaries of the Well-being Programs in Juárez.