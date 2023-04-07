Mexico.- The model Maya Nazor, ex-partner of the singer Santa Fe Klan, sends a hint to him through a video, this after the famous man was seen accompanied by a woman named Valentina Quirós.

Maya Nazor and the Santa Fe Klan were a couple, then they became the parents of a child and months ago they separated, although there has been speculation about infidelity on his part, at the moment neither of them has confirmed it.

After his sentimental breakup, Maya Nazor and the Santa Fe Klan have made their lives personal and professionals independently, deleted from their networks whatever image they had and the one in which they appeared together as well.

We recommend reading:

But now the Santa Fe Klan, originally from Guanajuato, was captured along with Valeria Quirós, a young woman who has stood out in the world of social networks from Guadalajara, Jalisco.

Maya’s fans recently began to speculate that she would be sending hints to the Santa Fe Klan, since she has shared songs, for example Shakira’s and that she sings with Bizarrad, in which she “throws” Gerard Piqué.

Through TikTok, Nazor shares a video lip synchronizing the song “Si te vas” by Shakira, for this reason his fans also mention that it would be another hint for his ex-partner.

Maya Nazor sings the part that says, “I know you’ll come back the day she tears you to pieces. No pillows to cry on”, and her fans express: “I feel that Maya already started with hints”, “Everyone comes back, more with a beautiful one like you”, “INDIRECTOTAAAA!!!”, “That she comes back, she comes back, but be strong , don’t fall” and “He’ll come back when he sees you happy, with someone who loves and respects you.”

Maya Nazor and Santa Fe Klan. Instagram photo

We recommend you read: