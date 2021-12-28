After a cut in the budget for Civil Defense in the 2022 budget, the president of the Chamber, Arthur Lira (Progressistas-AL), said on Tuesday, 28, that the House will discuss a specific fund to be used in cases of catastrophes . The statements were given in a press interview after an emergency meeting with Bahia congressmen. The rains hit the southern region of the state since November and left 20 people dead, 31,405 homeless, 31,391 homeless and 358 injured.

An informal commission formed by deputies from Bahia should formulate a proposal, which could be voted on in February. “For permanent prevention, starting in February, with ease, we’ll be studying, discussing, and we can carry out a permanent program of reconstruction in the event of disasters in Brazil.”

The fund for the prevention of disasters in the country, mentioned by Lira, already exists in the legislation, but it has not been provided with financial resources. The National Fund for Public Disasters, Protection and Civil Defense (Funcap) was created by a decree in 1969.

In addition, the volume of resources committed to civil defense and protection actions in the Budget, which are generally earmarked for cities affected by floods and other disasters, dropped from BRL 1 billion in 2020 to BRL 777.5 million in 2021. 2022, the project proposed by the Executive provided for an even smaller amount, of R$ 500 million.

As if the reduction were not enough, Congress cut the budget to R$ 456 million by approving the Budget and boosting the resources of political interest, such as amendments to the secret budget and the electoral fund.

“In reality, in the Budget there is this fund, but generally the rapporteur withdraws this fund because it is the easiest to withdraw, as it is not an immediate thing”, said the coordinator of the Bahia bench in Congress, deputy Marcelo Nilo (PSB- BA),

When talking about the situation in Bahia, Lira admitted the cut and pointed to the spending ceiling as responsible for the restriction. “Often, a specific fund appears in the Budget and it is the first thing that comes out because we never have the reality of when the catastrophe will happen and always with the policy of spending ceiling we have these difficulties,” he said.

The president of the Chamber affirmed that the provisional measure signed by President Jair Bolsonaro this Tuesday, 28, with R$ 200 million for the reconstruction of roads in five states, is just a “palliative” and is not enough to help the affected cities. According to him, the Chief Executive guaranteed that all emergency measures will be taken.

Bolsonaro promised to release another R$ 200 million for municipalities in Bahia, but only at the beginning of next year. The state bench pressures the government for the immediate release of resources to the affected municipalities.

The commitment to parliamentary amendments is placed behind the scenes as an impasse for the transfer in 2021. In situations of calamity, however, the Constitution authorizes the issuance of a provisional measure with the release of extraordinary credit in the Budget, outside the spending ceiling, without the need to cut other expenses.

“Everything that is an emergency measure, I have no doubts that the federal government will do it, either through a provisional measure or through an extraordinary credit. There must always be ways out for these things, we are talking about lives,” said Lira.

The coordinator of the bench stated that at least R$ 2 billion will be needed to rebuild the cities affected by the rains in the state. “In order to recover these 50 cities, it is obvious that a detailed study has to be carried out, but at the very least (R$ 2 billion is needed), said Nilo. “It is possible to change amendments and it is being discussed among parliamentarians, but that would be a drop in the ocean.”

