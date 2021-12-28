Strikerz Inc., creators of UFL, welcomed the football game a Romelu Lukaku, Belgian-born footballer who plays as a forward for Chelsea FC and in the Belgian national team. Above you can see a video and a little below a presentation image.

Romelu Lukaku now joins other well-known players from the world of European football, already presented as UFL andassadors. We are speaking precisely of Oleksandr Zinchenko (Manchester City FC) and Roberto Firmino (Liverpool FC), both unveiled during the autumn.

Romelu Lukaku in the UFL

Strikerz Inc. presents UFL as “a game designed to be a fair experience involving a skill-first approach and zero pay-to-win options”. Eugene Nashilov, CEO of Strikerz Inc explains: “We are football fans and passionate players – we have been playing football video games for years and we know exactly what people want to see in a simulator. We want to reinvent football video games from the ground up, offering players from all over the world a revolutionary, exciting and fair to play experience “.

UFL will include 5,000 licensed players in total. You can read all the details in our preview.