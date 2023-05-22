With a video, the winger announced his farewell to basketball. Ten time All Star, 9th leading scorer all time, only one title eluded him

A moving video to say goodbye: Carmelo Anthony leaves basketball. He does so as the ninth leading scorer in NBA history with over 28,000 points scored in the past 19 years between Denver, New York, Oklahoma City, Portland and the Lakers, the last team he played with, in the 2021-22 season. T

The Nuggets’ third overall pick in the 2003 draft after leading Syracuse to the collegiate title, practically single-handedly, Melo was a 10-time All Star but leaves without ever winning a title (or making it to the Finals.

The words — Anthony said goodbye with a splendid video posted on social media: “I remember as a child when I had nothing, just a ball, a pitch and a dream. Basketball has always been my outlet. My desire to break through was great, as well as the pride with which I represented my community, the cities I played for and the fans who supported me. I will be forever grateful to them for making me Carmelo Anthony. But now it’s time to say goodbye. It’s a bittersweet salute to the NBA. I’m excited about what the future has in store for me. People ask me what I think I’ve left behind in basketball. Much more than awards and victories, I’m leaving my son. Now it’s up to continue the family tradition. Don’t let anything stop you or stand in your way. Today and forever, you are my legacy. I will always be proud of everything you do. Peace.” See also The bad time that Argentine fans put Kylian Mbappé through in the NBA

Four Olympics — Melo took part in four Olympics with Team USA, winning bronze in 2004 in Athens and three golds (Beijing 2008, London 2012, Rio 2016). He has never been considered a “team man”, on the contrary, he has often been accused of thinking only of his statistics. The fact that he has never won a ring has only added fuel to the fire of the critics.

He will still be a hall of famer when the canonical 5 years have passed since his retirement. And, as Ewing, Stockton, Malone, Barkley and many others teach, not always to be considered a legend, he needs to raise the NBA champion trophy to the sky.

