Yes, there will be a new season of “Grey’s Anatomy”. The ABC network, believe it or not, continues to squeeze its successful medical drama and its 19th installment is already underway. However, for the new chapters, there will be a very important change: Ellen Pompeoits protagonist, will have less screen time and will only appear in 8 episodes.

If at this moment you are a little worried about the future of Meredith FlockWell, you are right to be, because it is still uncertain what the plot will hold for the doctor. However, Collider says that Pompeo will remain on the show as the voiceover and executive producer.

Ellen Pompeo has become one of the highest paid actresses on American television. Photo: ABC

From saving lives to being the mother of a criminal

According to Variety, the main reason for Ellen part away from “Grey’s Anatomy” is that, from the hand of Hulu (platform owned by Disney), it will premiere a new series, still untitled.

For this promising show, inspired by a real case, the actress will play the mother. At this point, you will surely be wondering what this streaming bet will be about.

According to the aforementioned medium, the story will be similar to “The orphan” 2009. In that sense, we will see that a couple suspects that their adopted daughter is not who they think. Thus, they will discover that the little girl is just an adult murderer posing as a girl.

“The orphan 2: the origin” will be a prequel film released in 2009. Photo: Paramount +

An unexpected but exciting move

Pompeo has been closely linked to “Grey’s Anatomy” since 2005. In fact, for almost 20 years, he has not had outstanding participation in other productions, because —as can be seen in his IMDb profile— he has had just under five acting credits outside of the aforementioned program.

Among them, there is his appearance in “Doc McStuffins”, “Station 19″ (spin-off of “Grey’s Anatomy”), and a cameo in Taylor Swift’s “Bad blood” music video.

In this context, the project on the case of “La huérfana” is an unexpected movement for her followers, but at the same time exciting, since we would see a radical change in her artistic career.