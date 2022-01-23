Msakni hit the net with a shot from outside the penalty area two minutes after the second half, to give Msakni the ticket to the quarter-finals, after qualifying from the first round among the top four teams in third place.

Nigeria played with ten men since the 64th minute after Alex Iwobi was sent off for a violent violation against Msakni.

Tunisia will meet in the quarter-finals with Burkina Faso, who beat Gabon on penalties earlier on Sunday, after they tied 1-1 after extra time.