HS analysis Greens with poor regional election results could be a difficult partner for the government in the spring – how the election results affect national politics

The pressure from the regional councils elected on Sunday may have a significant impact on national politics and also on the outcome of the next parliamentary elections.

23.1. 23:15

On Sunday the regional elections held were a surprise in many places and the return of the three great old parties to the top, but the power relations between parliament or government did not move in one direction or another.

Yet these elections also have implications for national politics, that is, what kind of laws and regulations apply to the entire nation.

The most rapid impact on national politics is how the attitude of the ruling parties to the issues to be negotiated changes.

This paper focuses mostly on how the elections affect the largest governing parties, without which government decisions for the whole country will not proceed.

Prime minister Sanna Marinin (sd) the government is facing a particularly difficult spring, so even small changes in the mood of the governing parties can affect the kind of decisions the government makes.

The government is expected to agree on employment measures in February, and new climate talks are due in March.

April is facing tight negotiations on the state’s spending framework, allowing the government to spend the rest of the year.

The government has already engaged in numerous contentious negotiations on all three of these core issues. There are only particularly difficult solutions ahead, as the so-called easy, medium and really difficult solutions have already been used.

Is so it is essential with what self-confidence the parties leave for the dawn of spring.

The basic pattern is that the weaker a party goes in an election, the more awkward a partner it is after them.

“A successful party may, inspired by increased self-esteem, begin to demand more strictly things that are important to itself. A party with a poor result may want to raise its profile in order to improve its support figures and public image, ”says University Researcher Jenni Karimäki From the University of Helsinki.

HS interviewed several government sources for this writing.

Their message can be summed up as follows: the impact of the regional elections is likely to be quite small in the end, unless the government then collapses in part because of the election result. On the other hand, none of those interviewed believed that the government would collapse specifically as a result of the election.

What matters is not necessarily the absolute election result itself or the relative ranking, but how the party leadership views it.

The party leadership tends to report the election result in the best possible way. Fighting victory tends to be a political synonym for defeat.

However, it can be said that all non-Greens in the ruling parties can be satisfied with the result. As a whole, the government did well, given that government accountability often undermines party popularity.

On the other hand, it is not possible to say with certainty which strategy, for example, the Center will end up with a brilliant and green result.

Before in the corridors of power, it was popular to consider whether the center would leave the government if it performed poorly.

However, the result for the city center was significantly better than for HS and Yle regional election polls according to looked. .

The center and its chairman Annika Saarikon being in government has been painful, so one might easily think that the election result will facilitate the government’s operations.

“It looks like the support center in the city center is now over,” Saarikko said in the evening.

Marin and Saarikko assured happily on Sunday night that the elections would not affect government cooperation. “Our cooperation with Annika has been extremely good so far. Congratulations to downtown, ”Marin said.

However, it has not been said that the center will not overthrow the government or that the result will even facilitate the work of the government.

Surprising the success of the regional election may create the illusion of a return to the former power of the center, allowing the party to try even more to steer government policy in its own direction.

It would certainly create more tension with an already weak glue on the assembled government.

The regional elections will not decide the end of a possible downturn in the center of government, but how the government will make employment decisions and how it will manage to keep government spending growth in check. On the other hand, the election result can influence these decisions.

The provincial-based sote model has been one of the centre’s main goals during the government. It would not look very good if the ruling party left the worst interest rate crisis in the country in the middle of the government as soon as it gets through its main goal.

The Greens the result was so poor that it is guaranteed to show up on the board. It even lagged behind the left-wing Alliance.

At least the climate talks can be expected to be very difficult if the emissions cuts made in the fall don’t seem to be enough for party supporters, according to the latest calculations. Over the course of the spring, the party may even threaten to leave the government.

The Greens can drift into a crisis mood, which never knows good for the ruling party.

Sdp: n the stated aspiration was to be the largest party in the regional election, but in reality the party will hardly sink into gloom, even if this did not happen. However, the atmosphere is facilitated by better support for municipal and parliamentary elections.

Whatever the Sdp thought of its outcome, it would hardly change the broad line of government policy. The main task of the party is to keep the government upright and it cannot be detached in the same way as the center and the Greens.

The Coalition won the election, which was the goal of the party and will not change the policy of the kingdom in one direction or another.

To Riikka Purra the election was the first under the presidency of basic Finns. He remained in the side role in the election exams and the party’s performance was poor, so at least his position in the party was not strengthened. Speeches may just harden.

The election campaign the issues that have arisen during the period will also affect the politics of the kingdom.

There was a lot of talk in the election exams about, among other things, the shortage of nurses and how much the transfer of social and health services and rescue services from municipalities to welfare areas costs and how much money has been set aside for it.

When the regional councils begin their work in early March, they will start to see what Savotta is all about. The board is likely to be heard throughout the remainder of the election from all groups on the councils. In many groups, the largest party is the Coalition Party, which believes that such a sote reform should not even be done.

It is somewhat clear that many regions will demand more money already during this term. What will the government do then?

As the proponent of a tight economy, is the center prepared to take on more debt in order to succeed in the reform that is important to it? Are other citizen benefits being cut to provide functioning information systems in the provinces and more money for caregivers?

Of the councils future messages may also play a very important role in the next parliamentary elections and thus have a major impact on the content of future national politics.

The current ruling parties are in a difficult position: if they give the regions more money, the opposition will bark them into irresponsible waste. If they do not, government parties will bark at insufficient funding for SOTE reform.

This contradiction brings opposition parties a delicious opportunity to succeed in the next election.

The pressure from the regional councils is likely to ultimately affect the kingdom’s politics more than how the governing parties view their own election results.