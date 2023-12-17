In Gabon it rains torrentially. The rivers overflow, taking everything they find in their path. But the Gabonese seem accustomed to living with the force of nature. They don't get too upset. They look for alternatives to continue with their lives. Thus, bars, restaurants and maquis (street food houses) continue to fill up. The positions of coupes-coupés (grilled meat) they can't cope with serving. The beers circulate at great speed. And the music plays at full volume. Hits from years ago are mixed with the latest national news or arrivals from other African countries. predominates soukous, both local and performed by the great Congolese masters. Rap and afrobeatsled by Nigerian musicians, are also very present.

Leaving aside the old glories, we have made a small selection of some of the most heard news around here.

The first great discovery has been Emma'a, one of the Gabonese voices that sounds the strongest today. This young woman, who debuted last year with the song Grand Bandit, continues to achieve success in his country and has begun to make his way outside of it. Inspired by artists like Fally Ipupa or Wizkid, she begins to make her way in the world of afropop. His last song is Katna and the musician Jungeli participates in it.

Angelique Kidjo joins stonebwoy with Manodzi. The great voice of Beninese music has been collaborating with artists from all over the continent for some time. On this occasion he has chosen one of the best known in Ghana, especially for his contribution to reggae and to dancehall, but lately he has opted for Afropop. The musician has just concluded a tour of the United States before embarking for Australia, a stage prior to his tour European. The song appears on the Ghanaian's latest album, 5th dimension. This cut speaks of self-confidence and determination to overcome the challenges that arise in life: “Every day I win, I never lose… Straight to the top, now I'm aiming,” the lyrics say.

We returned to Mali with Sidiki Diabate. With an autobiographical composition, Nankama, wants to highlight the richness of African tradition, including that offered by textiles from several countries bordering its own. That's why the accompanying video is full of color. A theme of afropop mandiga, as the artist usually does.

It is curious to hear music from Uganda on this other side of the continent. But it is already known that technology has broken borders. That's why Ugaboys can play in a bar in any neighborhood of Libreville. This is a duo formed by two brothers known as Coinz and Zee who began their musical career in Kampala. From there they have jumped to other parts of the African continent. In their first years they collaborated with various musical projects until opting for the current formula. They move between afropophe reggaehe zouk and some R&B. Her latest song is giving a lot of talk. Its titled Kuchakala.

Successes from Cameroon also come here, a country with which it shares a border and many customs. This is the case of Kameni, despite singing in English. She is a composer and performer who has been in the world of music for some time. For her latest success she has teamed up with her compatriot, the rapper Tenor. Together they have interpreted Dorime.

We conclude with another genuinely local product, Gabonese rapper Skulio. It was introduced on the music scene in 2021 and its title New variant It was one of the most listened to at that time. Since then not much had been heard about him, he was almost missing, especially because he decided to continue his studies. But now he has resurfaced with a new song, My lifewhich delves into the heart of the world around him, into the difficult life in the disadvantaged neighborhoods of Libreville and into his musical dreams and social change.

Here you can listen to the selection on Spotify:

