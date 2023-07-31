The West African countries in the ECOWAS economic partnership are demanding the immediate release of Niger President Mohamed Bazoum. That writes the group of countries in a statement. Bazoum was deposed by soldiers on Wednesday and has since been held in the presidential palace in the capital Niamey.

African leaders had gathered in Nigeria following the coup. In their final statement, the countries write that if the coup plotters do not comply with their demands within a week, all possible measures can be taken to restore order in Niger. “These measures may include the use of force,” writes ECOWAS, which does not exclude military intervention.

Generals of the African countries would have met immediately to discuss options. ECOWAS last authorized military intervention in 2017 when Gambian leader Yahya Jammeh refused to step down after an election defeat. Meanwhile, the president of neighboring Chad Idriss Déby is in Niger to mediate between the parties.

Further measures

The West African countries have also announced a commercial flight ban over Niger and financial sanctions have been imposed on the coup plotters. Furthermore, the national borders with Niger will be closed and all Niger’s assets in banks of ECOWAS countries will be frozen. Earlier this week, the European Union took similar steps when all financial aid to the African country was stopped and security cooperation was suspended.

Europe views Niger with concern, particularly as the country has emerged in recent years under President Bazoum as a reliable partner in the fight against jihadism in the region. However, the coup plotters, led by General Abdourahmane Tchiani, say Bazoum is responsible for a “deteriorating security situation and poor economic and social governance” in the poverty-stricken country.

Influence Russia

European countries also fear an increasing influence from Russia, as happened in more African countries in recent years. For example, the boss of the Russian mercenary army Wagner Yevgeny Prigozhin is said to have hailed the coup on his Telegram channel. “What happened in Niger is nothing but the struggle of the Nigerien people against its colonizers,” he said.

A rally took place outside the French embassy in Niamey on Sunday, with protesters chanting pro-Russian and anti-French slogans, reports the Reuters news agency. Riot police had to intervene with tear gas when an attempt was made to storm the embassy. France currently has about 1,500 soldiers in the African country, who are deployed against jihadist groups.