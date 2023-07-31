The request came from the council of B and W van Purmerend and from the police: whether a ban on knives can be introduced on the street. The city council approved it last Thursday evening. Stilettos and butterfly knives were already banned throughout the Netherlands. Now, in Purmerend, no one is allowed to carry a knife of any kind – from a pocket knife to a potato peeler.

Several Dutch cities have introduced such a local knife ban in the past two years. From Groningen to Middelburg. Because they have been waiting for a national ban since November 2020. Minister Grapperhaus (Justice, CDA) then announced that he would set this up shortly. It hasn’t come yet.

Knife violence among young people is on the rise. A stabbing ten days ago was the straw that broke the camel’s back in Purmerend: a 15-year-old boy stabbed a 17-year-old boy in a shopping centre, who ended up in hospital. Similar violence among teenagers, with serious injuries, also occurred in Purmerend in early June and July.

The battle always starts online, in chat groups, Mayor Ellen van Selm of Purmerend told television channel RTV North Holland. “The young people have a lot of contact with each other online, but they are not always the same groups. They are variable compositions. This knife ban will not be able to prevent incidents like this, but it clearly indicates the limit: up to here and no further.”

rival groups

The number of stabbings by minors, with young victims, has been increasing for years. In 2021, the police counted fifty very serious stabbing incidents by teenagers, resulting in three deaths. In 2022 there were 67, ten of which were fatal. The number of less serious incidents is much higher.

The Knowledge Center Inclusive Living Together did research in 2021 into knife ownership among teenagers. The researchers write that the boys are usually 14 years or older and say they carry a knife because “everyone does”. In some neighborhoods, gangs or rival groups exist “that are incited by each other on social media, or try to scare each other off with macho behavior.” Young people try to “enforce respect, if necessary by force. If you run from violence, you are embarrassed and you lose respect.”

According to the researchers, boys who carry knives often show an “accumulation of risk factors” – low IQ, truancy, poverty and “pedagogical impotence” of parents. According to various reports and investigations, educators do not know what to do with their sons’ knife possession.

In the ‘Weapons and Youth Action Plan’ (of, among others, fifteen municipalities, the Ministry of Justice and Child Protection, which was published at the end of 2020), the influence of violent texts in so-called drillrap named. Three fatal stabbing incidents (in Amsterdam, The Hague and Scheveningen) were attributed to the drillrap culture. “Rival groups regularly challenge each other in this music, including through the use of social media,” the Action Plan reads.

We really shouldn’t think this is normal Ellen van Selm mayor Purmerend

Carrying a knife creates a false sense of security, as this report shows from interviews with perpetrators, victims and witnesses. “Possession of weapons – especially in panic situations – is more likely to lead to the use of that weapon, with all its consequences. The owner also considers himself more self-confident and, with a weapon in his pocket, is less inclined to appease conflicts or to avoid them.”

Trauma surgeons

The conclusion is that more and more teenagers are carrying a knife to feel safe when they go outside. Mayor Van Selm in Purmerend: “We see this throughout the country. But we really shouldn’t think this is normal.”

Since 2021, a few enthusiastic trauma surgeons in Erasmus MC in Rotterdam have been peddling the sad result in their region. In the period 2010-2020, about ten teenagers per year ended up on their operating table with knife or gunshot wounds, in 2021 and the first half of 2022 there were 23. The youngest victim was seven years old.

This is the tip of the iceberg, say the surgeons. These young patients usually required hospitalization. The number of victims who came to the emergency room with a stab or gunshot wound is even higher. Children who were allowed to go home immediately after treatment were not included.