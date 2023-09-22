During her speech at the Climate Mobility Summit, organized by the United Nations Global Center for Climate Action on the sidelines of the high-level week of the 78th United Nations General Assembly held in New York, the Director of the African Migration Observatory, Namira Negm, said on this matter:

Research has indicated that the peoples of the world are not aware of the effects of climate change on them. Some still do not acknowledge it and believe that they are immune to it, including residents of areas most affected by these changes.

The risk also increases with the lack of early warning systems for climate prediction, and the data needed to deal with changes, such as the number of citizens in the affected areas, and the number of those who could move to other places.

This requires us to work seriously to support plans to collect and analyze data on scientific grounds, to contribute to planning to protect lives and property and improve human lives.

Food security

Regarding the repercussions of climate change, in her speech before the Climate Mobility Summit, Najm focused on food security and related migration.

She warned that the worsening food security crisis “has become imminent,” in addition to the phenomenon of rural-to-urban migration due to the inability of rural people to keep pace with climate change in their areas in terms of the decline in crop and livestock growth, and the lack of sufficient job opportunities to provide them with an acceptable life.

She stressed the role of collecting and reviewing data to reduce these phenomena, to know the impact of what she described as “climate migration” on agricultural lands, and to help officials and specialists treat the matter and mitigate its effects before the food crisis in the world escalates “with more cruelty and violence.”

The continent of Africa is one of the regions of the world most affected by climate change, especially in the countries of the Horn of Africa, such as Ethiopia and Somalia, or in the center and west, such as Chad and Nigeria, which appear in the form of violent waves of floods or drought, in addition to storms sweeping the continent in an unprecedented manner, as happened. In Libya, in the north of the continent, this month with Hurricane “Daniel”.