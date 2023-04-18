Tuesday, April 18, 2023, 00:53



The Association of Castles and Fortresses of Cartagena (Aforca) denounces the abandonment of the military fortifications of Cartagena and asks the City Council to set up a technical table that brings together all the institutions involved to coordinate their conservation. According to Aforca, of the 5 castles, 4 forts, 26 coastal and anti-aircraft batteries, and up to a total of more than 400 other defensive elements, only the Castillo de la Concepción, the Torre of Santa Elena in La Azohía, the Fort of Christmas and part of the Wall of Carlos III.

The successive complaints made by heritage associations only find a response by closing access to them to avoid liability. In this state are the Torre de Santa Elena, Moros, San Leandro, San Julián, Santa Florentina, Santa Ana and Complementaria. “There is no action on them, but their visit is prohibited or restricted,” they denounce.

PART OF BLACKLIST

Ministry of Defense

Christmas Tower (BIC). Northern rifle drummer of the Fajardo Fort.

City hall

South canvas of access to the Fort of Despeñaperros (BIC). Toilets and Guard Corps of the Watchtower Castle (BIC).

telephone

False entrance and exterior walls of the powder magazines of the Castillo de San Julián (BIC).

For Aforca, one of the challenges for intervention in this set of fortifications is its diverse ownership with different capacities, sensitivities and interests. For this reason, the association proposes to the City Council that it lead a table that sits the owners, the Ministry of Defense, Telefónica, the Coastal Demarcation and the Cartagena Port Authority, to coordinate joint conservation actions or the creation of exploitation and enhancement organizations. of ensembles, “such as the exceptional heritage concentration of the Right Front (Fort and Tower of Navidad, Submarine Tunnels, Fajardo, Battery of San Fulgencio and Battery and Lighthouse of La Podadera)”.

From the previous red list issued by Aforca in 2018, only the crenellated wall of the Battery of the Podadera and the Baluarte number 9 of the entrance to Navantia have emerged thanks to the quick response and action of the Ministry of Defense through those responsible for Arsenal Military.