Hurts celebrates at the game where his team, the Philadelphia Eagles, defeated San Francisco, last January, in the National League championship. Matt Slocum (AP)

At 24 years old, he quarterback Philadelphia’s Jalen Hurts has become the highest paid player in the NFL. According to multiple sources, the Eagles star has received a $255 million offer to extend his contract by five years with the team he led to Super Bowl LVII, which they lost to Patrick Mahomes’ Chiefs. Hurts, one of the best players in the league and a contender for the title of most valuable player, would ensure his stay in Philadelphia until 2028. “QB1 [quarterback número 1] it is here to stay”, the team wrote on social networks. The athlete is expected to sign the agreement of 51 million dollars per season in the next few hours.

Hurts left the best campaign of his three-year professional career etched in the minds of all sports fans. With him at the helm, the Eagles won 14 of 15 games in 2022. Hurts has become the ultimate example of the quarterbacks offensive players, players who are not limited to the power of their arms, but are also excellent runners. He passed for 3,700 yards on the season and rushed for 760 yards. He scored 22 touchdowns in the regular season, which made him the 14th best scorer in the NFL.

His team may have lost the Super Bowl to Kansas City, but Hurts played one of the best Finals ever. On February 12, the pitcher had three rushing touchdowns and a two-point conversion. With 20 points, he tied the mark for most scorer in a Super Bowl, a feat he shares with James White of the New England Patriots. That night in Phoenix he threw for 300 yards without an interception and rushed for 70 yards, showing why Philadelphia broke offensive records that had stood for decades.

Hurts played at the University of Oklahoma. In 2020, he was selected by the Eagles in the second round of the NFL draft, a blow that puzzled many of the team’s supporters. The fans then wondered if the management’s decision was the right one, since there were positions that were more urgent to fill. It seemed rushed to hire a replacement for Carson Wentz, the starting pitcher. But the Philadelphia recruits found a diamond in the rough. Hurts ended up replacing Wentz and becoming the highest paid in the NFL at $51 million per season. Wentz, on the other hand, signed a contract for 128 million in 2019, which was then the largest outlay the franchise had made.

Only Deshaun Watson, the quarterback of the Browns, and Kyler Murray of the Arizona Cardinals have received bigger offers than Hurts. Watson, 27, signed a contract last year that guaranteed him $230 million to leave Houston for Cleveland, one of four teams that has never reached the Super Bowl. Hurts’ deal would guarantee him at least $179.3 million. The rest of the money is conditional on the player remaining healthy, injury-free and at the same level he has shown in his three years with the team.

