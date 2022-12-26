“At the bottom there is room” aired the grand finale of its 2022 season with several surprises along the way. The Christmas celebrations were the backdrop for the return of actress Úrsula Boza as “The Shark Look” and other dangerous facts that were revealed. However, one of the scenes that broke the hearts of thousands was when Diego Montalbán humiliated his children just on a date when, supposedly, everything is love, peace and family union.

In that sequence, Diego made his hatred for these festivities more than clear, especially when Cristóbal was about to give him a gift.

Diego yells at his children. Photo: America TV

“AFHS”, 2022: what would Cristóbal have given Diego?

During the scene, we see that Cristóbal is carrying a somewhat rectangular gift in his hands, wrapped in white paper. However, at no time is it revealed what exactly contained the box that the young man planned to give to his father. Of course, fans slip in a few possibilities, though there’s sort of a unanimous decision: it would be a Nuclear Man toy.

According to the facts of the plot, Diego hates Christmas because his father considered it a holiday invented by capitalism and this caused the chef a type of trauma. In addition, he never managed to obtain any Nuclear Man action figure that he had requested so much around this time.

With this in mind, viewers believe that Cristóbal wanted to break this streak of negativity by giving his father what he always wanted as a child, but we already know how that attempt ended. You can see it below:

Where to see “In the background there is room” 2022, final chapter ONLINE FREE?

“At the bottom there is room” 2022 it came to an end with its chapter 130. This can be seen totally FREE and via ONLINE, at least for now, through América TVGO, América TV’s streaming service. You just have to create your account and that’s it.