“In the background there is room” continues with its irreverence. The incorporation of Charito in Francesca’s, Diego Montalbán’s restaurant, has become the gonzales headache, who have just lost their precious housewife. In such a way, she had no choice but to organize herself to do the chores at home.

A) Yes, Tito was in charge of the kitchen and feeding the whole family in a sequence in which the lyrics of the musical theme “The most beautiful woman in the world” it was covered for him. However, despite his efforts since 5 am, everyone was disappointed. Even the humble Felix could not stand the seasoning of the inexperienced collector and he spat on the floor what he had been invited to!