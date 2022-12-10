After Jimmy broke Diego Montalbán’s €40,000 wine at the restaurant, he and Alessia did everything they could to replace it. The young man goes to Don Gilberto to sell him one and he gives him the cheapest one he has, one that was won in a raffle.

Back at the place, Diego tells Alessia that he is going to toast with Francesca, without imagining that he would use the very expensive wine he had saved. Scared, she tries to stop him, however, she fails. Already in his house, the chef and his wife take the drink, which at first tastes ugly, but later they enjoy it. So much was the enjoyment that they finished it. After drinking, they argue with the Gonzales in the middle of the street and challenge them to a competition. “We are not afraid of them!” Says ‘Noni’ while she tries to stand up. VIDEO: America TV