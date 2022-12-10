Leon, Guanajuato. The Leon Zoo It is the largest in the state and year after year it is visited by an average of 650,000 people each year since it opens the 365 days a year starting at 9:00 in the morning and until 5:00 in the afternoon so you can plan a visit these end of year holidays.

When buying a ticket it is valid during all day so you can take your time to visit it and there will be no problem if you are late to arrive, although you will have to leave before 5:00 pm.

The whole park is very pleasing to the eye, it is a space of lots of nature and vegetationin which you can meet thousand 392 specimens of various species from different animal kingdoms, from big cats to small birds.

You can also access various services and seasonal events that are very pleasant for children and adults, such as the comprehensive package or Safari Zooleón.

The park is pet friendly It has a dog park that is a great space for canine recreation and recreation.

A suitable place to continue working on our training, care, socialization, training and connection with humans and other dogs, although some requirements must be met, which you can review on the park’s website www.zooleon.org.mx/atracciones/perro-parque

There is also the Lemur Zone where you can see a family of ring-tailed lemurs or if you like reptiles there is the Reptile zone and of course the classic Safari.

In the Zooleón, there are birds like the royal eagle and the pink flamingos, mammals such as the Wildebeest, the Jester Sheep, the New Guinea Baboon or the black bear.

There are also chimpanzees, brown bears, orangutans, jaguars, tigers, leopards, wolves, bison, giraffes, elephants, rhinos, American buffalo, and of course lions.

In short, many more species, of which you will be able to learn about their nature, habitat and habits food and life, safely, and fun. You can find more information on the website www.zooleon.org.mx