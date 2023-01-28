Macarena Montalbán became a collector together with Joel in “Al fondo hay sitio”. How did Diego Montalbán react to the scene?

It changed like no one expected! In chapter 144 of “At the bottom there is room”Macarena Montalbán became Pepe and Tito’s new bus collector, but she was only accompanied by Joel on a day full of emotions. “Camote Bridge, Zapallal, go up, go up”shouted the young woman who is now becoming the platonic love of the ‘Child Fish’. And when everything was fine, Diego Montalbán appeared to witness the scene and was horrified to such an extent that he later went to accuse her with Francesca Maldini.

“How scary, I’m dying!”yelled the head chef of Francesca’s restaurant and also Miss Montalbán’s brother. On the contrary, the one who was satisfied and happy with this image was Joel, who with each passing day seems to be more interested in ‘Maca’. What will happen between these two?