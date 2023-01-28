Chiavari – A fire broke out in the locality in the evening Cichero, in the municipality of San Colombano Certenoli in Val Fontanabuona. The teams of the Chiavari and Genoa firefighters worked on the spot, together with the firefighters and civil protection volunteers.

The flames engulfed a wooded area, also favored by strong winds. The fire has aroused fear, because it is visible from the houses of San Colombano even if limited in an uninhabited area.

The flames have been set under control around 11pm and the firefighters extinguished the fire around midnight.