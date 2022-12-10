The most recent episode of “Al fondo hay sitio” turned Las Lomas upside down. After Jimmy broke a bottle of wine valued at 40,000 euros in Diego Montalbán’s restaurant and replaced it with cheap liquor from Don Gilberto’s winery, the América TV television series has shown the chef and Francesca Maldini having a few glasses the rest.

“There is room at the bottom” showed what happened to Francesca Maldini and Diego Montalbán after drinking Don Gilberto’s cheap wine. Photo: Composition/America TV

Diego and ‘Noni’ go out of drinks.

The owner of Francesca’s was happy to have put a stop to the clandestine chaufa business of ‘Charito’. With all the emotion on top of him, he went to his restaurant to pick up a prized bottle of wine to celebrate with his wife that they closed the business of the Gonzáles matriarch.

Arriving at his house, he ordered Peter to freeze the bottle at exactly 9°, while he told Mrs. Maldini the good news. Although she considered that the drink was too expensive to waste on any occasion, having put a stop on ‘Charito’ seemed like a reasonable excuse.

The popular ‘Pipo’ entered his bosses’ room with a bottle in hand and proceeded to uncover it. Although the smoke and the smell seemed strange when removing the cork, he did not prevent the ‘Noni’ and her husband from giving him more than one sip.

Street fight in “Al fondo hay sitio”

After they drank the cheap wine, Francesca and Diego experienced the ravages of the drink. They both did not know each other and went to face the Gonzáles, who were only watching how their neighbors made a fool of themselves.

At one point, Montalbán began to insult Tito and soon started beating him. In the middle of the fight, his wife was about to go against ‘Charito’, but she was stopped in time by Alessia and Macarena.