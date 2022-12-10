The construction of “The Line”, the city of the future conceived by Saudi Arabia, is proceeding at full speed. The construction sites were opened in October, and it is already possible to hypothesize the size of the project and its layout.

There MIT Technology Review examined the satellite images of the construction site thanks to the Australian company Soar: the photo of the main base camp was taken from a satellite of the Chang Guang Satellite Technology Corporation on October 22, 2022. The field is located at 28.10 degrees latitude and 35.30 degrees longitude on the eastern side of the Saudi Arabian peninsula, as shown the images of Soar Urban.

There are at least 425 vehicles at work to mark the future city’s footprint, and approx 1.7 million cubic meters of rock and sand have already been excavated.

The megalopolis will be 200 meters wide and 170 kilometers long. Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman has hinted at a potential completion date of around 2030 according to a Press release. “The Line – according to the Saudi royal family – will run on 100% renewable energy and will prioritize people’s health and well-being over transport and infrastructure, as opposed to what happens in traditional cities. It will put nature ahead of development and help preserve 95% of the earth.”

“The Line” is designed to house 9 million residents and will be built over an area of ​​34 square kilometers, which is unheard of in comparison to other cities of similar capacity. “This will reduce the infrastructural footprint and create efficiencies never seen before in city functions – underline the planners – Its ideal year-round climate will ensure that residents can enjoy the surrounding nature when traveling on foot. Residents will have access to all of The Line’s facilities within five minutes’ walk, and they will be able to count on one high-speed rail with an end-to-end transit of 20 minutes”.