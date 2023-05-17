Claudia Llanos plans her next move in “Al fondo hay sitio”. According to a new advance of chapter 220, the villain of the América Televisión series would be about to direct Macarena Montalban to certain death, simply to carry out his revenge against Francesca Maldini and others. However, fans hope that the blonde is safe, because who they prefer the antagonist to take it out on is one of the historical figures of the program. Who is she about? In the following lines we tell you.

The historical character of “AFHS” that fed up with fans

América TV has published the preview of “Al fondo hay sitio” 10, chapter 220. Towards the end of the preview, we see that Claudia Plains, under the identity of Beatriz, suggests to Diego’s sister that they go on a trip. The first hypotheses suggest that the villain could take the life of the young woman.

For this reason, TikTok users commented that they do not want ‘Maca’ to be harmed. On the other hand, they wouldn’t be bothered if the affected one was ‘Teresita’. “Claudia, do your thing”, “Better take ‘Tere’ on a trip” and “Take Teresa” are some of the reactions left by the public.

‘Teresita’ is one of the historical characters of “Al fondo hay sitio”, as she was present from the beginning of the América Televisión series. Photo: Composition LR/America TV

Why fans of “Al fondo hay sitio” no longer tolerate ‘Teresita’?

‘Theresa’ is a historical character in “AFHS” and one of the most beloved. However, with the last two seasons, the role played by Magdyel Ugaz has been criticized by many fans for becoming repetitive. Which is the reason? The character has experienced no growth and seems to have been stuck in a similar situation for years.

As an example, we witnessed how she emerged as a successful fashion designer and received the support of Macarena to achieve her first million dollars through a contract with a prominent company. However, she herself was sabotaged when she perceived that the leading role was being stolen from her.

This and other attitudes have motivated fans to want to take a break from their presence in the América Televisión series.

