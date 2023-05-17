Russian attack | The CIA released a video with which it tries to recruit Russians as spies

The intelligence service would like to hear from, among others, soldiers, intelligence experts, diplomats and researchers.

of the United States the central intelligence service CIA published a video in Russian on Monday, with which it entices people to become informers, i.e. spies in practice.

“The CIA wants to know the truth about Russia, and we are looking for reliable people who can tell that truth,” the intelligence service writes.

CIA videos were published on YouTube and on Telegram, a popular messaging service in Russia.

The news agency AFP and Reuters reported on the matter.

on the YouTube channel in the video it was written that the intelligence service would like to hear from soldiers, intelligence experts, diplomats, scientists, and people who have information about the Russian economy and its management.

“Get in touch with us. Maybe the people around you don’t want to hear the truth. We want”, the YouTube channel reads.

The video advises to connect on the Tor network so that the CIA can guarantee the safety of the messenger.

According to a CIA official interviewed by AFP, the US is not trying to incite the Russians to revolt or change the government, but they hope that the videos will encourage the Russians to help their country move forward.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov reacted to the video released by the CIA by saying that he had not paid attention to the matter.

“We all know very well that the CIA and other Western intelligence services are not reducing their activities on our soil,” Peskov stated.

In today’s Russia, treason is a serious crime.