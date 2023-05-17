Wednesday, May 17, 2023
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Russian attack | The CIA released a video with which it tries to recruit Russians as spies

by admin_l6ma5gus
May 17, 2023
in World Europe
0
Russian attack | The CIA released a video with which it tries to recruit Russians as spies

Foreign countries|Russian invasion

The intelligence service would like to hear from, among others, soldiers, intelligence experts, diplomats and researchers.

of the United States the central intelligence service CIA published a video in Russian on Monday, with which it entices people to become informers, i.e. spies in practice.

“The CIA wants to know the truth about Russia, and we are looking for reliable people who can tell that truth,” the intelligence service writes.

CIA videos were published on YouTube and on Telegram, a popular messaging service in Russia.

The news agency AFP and Reuters reported on the matter.

on the YouTube channel in the video it was written that the intelligence service would like to hear from soldiers, intelligence experts, diplomats, scientists, and people who have information about the Russian economy and its management.

“Get in touch with us. Maybe the people around you don’t want to hear the truth. We want”, the YouTube channel reads.

See also  Former Pope "very ill" - Francis calls for prayers

The video advises to connect on the Tor network so that the CIA can guarantee the safety of the messenger.

According to a CIA official interviewed by AFP, the US is not trying to incite the Russians to revolt or change the government, but they hope that the videos will encourage the Russians to help their country move forward.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov reacted to the video released by the CIA by saying that he had not paid attention to the matter.

“We all know very well that the CIA and other Western intelligence services are not reducing their activities on our soil,” Peskov stated.

In today’s Russia, treason is a serious crime.

#Russian #attack #CIA #released #video #recruit #Russians #spies

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post
Football | The Finnish striker aired his goal in the Norwegian league with Käärijä’s moves

Football | The Finnish striker aired his goal in the Norwegian league with Käärijä's moves

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

No Result
View All Result