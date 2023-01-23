Nothing to the imagination has left the Croatian striker, Ana Markovicin which was her last publication this week in a spicy and daring red dress from her official Instagram account.

Ana Markovic had a great acceptance on her social networks with this publication, having more than one hundred thousand likes and endless comments praising that luxurious body that has characterized her as one of the greatest influencers on Instagram.

Croatian striker She has established herself as one of the greatest beauties in women’s soccer at the moment and it is enough to see her photo sessions on and off the pitch.

The Croatian player for Grasshopper has been named “the sexiest footballer in the world”. 22-year-old Markovic was born in Zollikon, Switzerlandbut she has been selected to defend the Croatian jersey due to her roots and thanks to her good performances with Grasshopper of the Swiss Super League up front for the team.

Impressive figure shows the Croatian forward in red dress. Photo: Instagram Ana Markovic

Markovic does not deny her label as the most beautiful soccer player in the world: “I liked the articles that called me the most beautiful soccer player or one of the most beautiful because I’m glad to know that they think I’m beautiful,” said the soccer player in an interview for the middle 20.min of Germany.

We recommend you read

The Croatian striker has more than two million followers on her official Instagram account, currently on her official Instagram account.