Heart attack chapter! The end of the ninth season of “At the bottom there is room” It surprised more than one when Don Gilberto discovered that he is losing his memory. This news affected the Gonzales, who could not believe the disease with which the patriarch of the family will have to fight.

Don Gilberto communicates that he suffers from a severe illness

In the last episode of “Al fondo hay sitio”, Don Gilberto gathered his entire family to announce a piece of news. The Gonzales were curious because they thought it would be good news; However, everything changed when they found out what was really happening: Doña Nelly’s widower is losing his memory.

This was discovered when don Gilberto wanted to tell them something about Peter, but, after a few seconds, he did not remember what he was going to say . It was there when the Gonzales noticed that the beloved don ‘Gil’ would be suffering from a disease with which he will have to battle.

Don Gilberto had losses in his business because he did not know who his debtors are

In addition, Don Gilberto went to his store to check his notebook in which he keeps track of his clients; however, he realized that he did not write down who are the people who owe him and, because of his memory loss, he does not remember those he has given trustworthy products.